Scoop: All-New Monday DATELINE NBC On Texas Woman Who Vanishes Without A Trace - Monday, July 15, 2019

Jul. 15, 2019  
Scoop: All-New Monday DATELINE NBC On Texas Woman Who Vanishes Without A Trace - Monday, July 15, 2019A mother of two who vanishes during a storm turns out to be a victim of something sinister. Dennis Murphy reports.

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the last two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms. This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Meet the Cast of Broadway's Upcoming Revival Of WEST SIDE STORY!
  • Gabrielle Carrubba to Take Over the Role of Zoe in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Chilina Kennedy And Sasson Gabay in THE BAND'S VISIT
  • Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh Will Lead MY FAIR LADY National Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup