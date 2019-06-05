Scoop: ABC News' '20/20' Reports on Georgia Man Who Almost Got Away With Wife's Murder - Friday, June 7, 2019
It was a murder mystery that lingered for years. In 2011, Nique Leili, a wife and mother, was found dead near her suburban home a week after going missing. Her family immediately suspected husband Matt, who filed for divorce within days of her disappearance. Yet at the time, their two young daughters steadfastly supported their father, even posting a long Youtube video defending him. He claimed Nique was "crazy" and that she stormed off. Matt, who had installed 21 cameras and other surveillance devices in his home, was always keeping a constant watch on the spouse he did not trust and refused to help police with their investigation. It took nearly four years for prosecutors to determine there was enough evidence to charge Matt and take the case to trial. In 2016, a jury found Matt guilty of Nique's murder. Matt's case is currently on appeal in the Supreme Court of Georgia. ABC News' Jim Avila reports the twists and turns in a murder mystery that captivated an entire city and beyond. "20/20" airs only on the West Coast on Friday, June 7 (10:00- 11:00 pm PDT) on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 2/19/16). "20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
