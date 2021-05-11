Scarlett Johansson to Receive the 'Generation Award' at the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

MTV TODAY REVEALED that Tony and BAFTA winner, Academy Award-nominated actress, Scarlett Johansson, will be honored with the "Generation Award" at the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards." Hosted by Leslie Jones, the show airs LIVE from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9PM ET/PT.

The highly coveted "Generation Award" celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. Johansson will join an iconic roster of actors who previously received the award including Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Mike Myers, Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon, among others.

In addition to the 2021 "Generation Award," Johansson is a six-time "MTV Movie & TV Awards" nominee, winning her first golden popcorn in 2013 for "Best Fight" for her role in "The Avengers." Johansson has previously received nominations in the following categories: "Best Kiss," "Best Female Performance" and "Breakthrough-Female."

Johansson was most recently seen in the final installment of the "Avengers" film series, "Avengers: Endgame," reprising her role as 'Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow,' in the Critics' Choice Awards-nominated "Marriage Story," and in Taika Waititi's "JoJo Rabbit." Other recent roles include "Avengers: Infinity War," "Lucy," "Under the Skin," "Ghost in the Shell," "Isle of Dogs" and "Her," which earned her a Best Actress award at the Rome Film Festival. Next, she will reprise her role as 'Natasha Romanoff' in the highly anticipated standalone film "Black Widow" in theaters July 9, 2021.

She received rave reviews as 'Nicole Barber' in "Marriage Story" and was nominated for an Oscar, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA Award for her role. She also received nominations for an Oscar, Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA Award for her supporting role in "Jojo Rabbit." She won a Tony for her Broadway debut in the Arthur Miller play "A View from the Bridge" opposite Liev Schreiber. Johansson's breakthrough role came at the age of 10 in the critically praised Manny & Lo, which earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for "Best Female Lead."

Her other film credits include: "Hail, Caesar!," "The Jungle Book," "Sing," "Chef," "The Avengers," "Don Jon," "Hitchcock," "We Bought A Zoo," "Iron Man 2," "In Good Company," "A Love Song for Bobby Long," "Match Point," "He's Just Not That Into You," "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," "The Other Boleyn Girl," "The Spirit," "Girl with a Pearl Earring," "The Island," "The Black Dahlia," "The Prestige," "The Nanny Diaries," "North," "Just Cause," and "The Man Who Wasn't There."

Following Sunday's LIVE award show, the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards'' epic two-night event continues with the inaugural "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED," hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on Monday, May 17 at 9PM ET/PT. Executive Producers for both the 2021 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" and the "Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive for both events.

