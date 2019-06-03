Saweetie & TNT's CLAWS Team Up For MY TYPE Remix

Critically acclaimed gold-certified rapper, entrepreneur, fashionista, songwriter and star Saweetie knows her type - and it's none other than TNT's Claws.

Partnering with the network, Saweetie is unveiling today a Claws-themed remixed version of her hot single, "My Type," from her chart-topping EP, ICY (ICY/Artistry Records/Warner Records), along with a new Claws music video. Highlighting show themes such as female empowerment and being a boss, the collaboration sets the world of Claws to a song and embodies the series' strong female characters. Watch it HERE.

"Icy Grls are fierce and fearless, bossed up beauties, so partnering with TNT for a Claws-themed remix of 'My Type' was a natural fit, and so much fun!" said Saweetie.

Saweetie continues to stun at every turn. Recently, she launched her own ICY jewelry collection in addition to gracing the covers of Paper (digital), MOD and Wonderland. Not to mention, her "ICY GRL" single continues to dominate with 200 million streams and counting, while her collaboration with London On Da Track "Up Now" (feat. G- Eazy and Rich The Kid) has over 30 million streams. Next up, she hits the stages at all three U.S. Rolling Loud festivals, Cardi B's headlining tour, Wireless Fest, Lil Weezyana and her very own multi-night Las Vegas residency.

The music partnership leads into the highly-anticipated season three premiere of Claws on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). The fan-favorite series reached 33.6M total viewers last season and ranked among the top 10 cable dramas with 18-49 and top 20 with total viewers. Additionally, Claws trended last season on Twitter weekly.

The hit dramedy currently stars Primetime Emmy® nominee and Daytime Emmy® winner Niecy Nash, Primetime Emmy® winner Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Suleka Mathew, Evan Daigle, Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Harold Perrineau, and Screen Actors Guild Award® nominee DEAN NORRIS.

Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca, Toy Story 4, Celeste and Jesse Forever, A to Z,), Will McCormack (Toy Story 4, Celeste and Jesse Forever, A to Z), Janine Sherman Barrois (ER, Criminal Minds), who also serves as showrunner, and Eliot Laurence (Welcome to Me), who created the series. Claws is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack's Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

TNT is basic cable's #1 network in primetime with young adults and is home to one of cable's most popular slates of original series, including The Alienist, Animal Kingdom, Claws, I Am the Night, the upcoming Tell Me Your Secrets and The Angel of Darkness. TNT's premium unscripted series include the upcoming Chasing the Cure, Shaq Life and new wrestling league, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). TNT also presents popular shows such as Arrow, Supernatural, Bones and Castle; primetime specials, such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards®; and championship sports coverage, including the NBA and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others.

WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

A division of the Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Horizon Scripted Television was founded in 2006 and is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of dramatic and comedic programming for the cable and subscription/on-demand marketplace. Series produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television include ANIMAL KINGDOM and Claws for TNT; Cherish the Day, David Makes Man and QUEEN SUGAR for OWN; Fuller House, Medical Police and You for Netflix; Krypton for SYFY; Pennyworth for EPIX; PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS for Freeform; and The Right Stuff for National Geographic.

Flaunting nineties rhyme reverence, fashion-forward fire, and endless charisma, SAWEETIE-born Diamonte? Harper-can go bar-for-bar with the best of 'em, and fans and critics immediately recognized and responded to that. Within six months, she cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque, and earned the praise of Billboard, Fader, and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch this year." Drawing on a passion for poetry and numerous years of rapping in the car, she turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the HIGH MAINTENANCE EP.

As a businesswoman, she teamed with Sprayground, Missguided, Beats and Fashion Nova for high-profile partnerships. Meanwhile, everyone from David Guetta to Dua Lipa has enlisted her for guest spots. As a fashionista, One Model Management (New York)/Lipps Agency (Los Angeles) signed her for modeling, and she graced the cover of Wonderland in addition to appearing in C.R. Fashion Book, Notion and VFiles. Managed by Max Gousse (Artistry Worldwide) and represented by CAA, she's set to tour this fall and readies her full-length debut for release soon.





