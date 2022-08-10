Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home Available to Rent on Booking.com

And just like that, you can vacation like Carrie Bradshaw herself, thanks to Booking.com's latest bookable home stay!

The global travel leader is giving fans of the iconic New York City-based series the chance to embark on a two-night getaway of a lifetime to Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Hideaway nestled in Amagansett, Long Island - complete with all the luxuries one would expect when vacationing out East. Adding her beautiful property to Booking.com's repertoire of 6.5 million vacation rental listings on the world's largest travel booking platform, SJP is about to be one happy "host!"

"Listing my vacation rental on Booking.com was super easy, and I can't wait to welcome guests to our Hamptons hideaway," said award-winning actress and TV producer Sarah Jessica Parker. "We've worked hard to make the space a perfect, cozy getaway by the beach, and hope our guests love the Hamptons experience as much as our family does."

Situated just steps from the gorgeous shoreline, Sarah Jessica Parker's charming 1940s beach cottage wields a coast-bound pathway for easy and spontaneous access to one of the most private beaches in the Dunes. Touting a dreamy closet full of Sarah Jessica-designed footwear from her eponymous luxury line, as well as a home bar fully stocked with Thomas Ashbourne, the three-bedroom cottage is the idyllic seaside reverie to kick off your SJP pumps, post up in front her stunning brick fireplace, and treat yourself to a charcuterie board with SJP's ready-to-serve Perfect Cosmo in hand.

The dreamy escape includes an expansive deck surrounded by lush greenery, bestowing a completely private backyard to unwind and channel your inner Carrie with some light journaling about your love life. In fact, according to a recent Booking.com survey,* 48% of American travelers reveal that they're open to a vacation romance on their summer jaunt, and this might just be the perfect Booking.com experience to find that special someone.

"When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property's close proximity to the beach," shared award-winning actress and TV producer Sarah Jessica Parker. "We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years, and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues and fun gatherings. It was designed with love, relaxation and happy times in mind. We're excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway."

Best known for its reputation as a ritzy retreat, Amagansett emanates historical charm infused with a rustic refinement that distinguishes it from the rest of the Hamptons. The area is uniquely steeped in breezy allure, perfect for those seeking a relaxing getaway with convenience and luxury alike at their fingertips.

"I love the idea of people enjoying our Hamptons cottage when we're not there to enjoy it ourselves, so listing it on Booking.com was a no-brainer," shared Sarah Jessica Parker. "The process itself was incredibly seamless for us as 'hosts,' and I'm delighted to know that someone will have an opportunity to relax in this space."

Lucky guests will have a chance to start their days with a cup of joe from Jack's Stir Brew Coffee, as well as savor local flavors at celebrity-frequented restaurants like Nick & Toni's and Lobster Roll - otherwise known as Lunch - or even whip up homemade meals just like SJP herself with produce from local farm stands. When not sampling local cuisine, guests can enjoy sun-soaked days at the beach, plenty of upscale shopping, and more.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Hideaway will be bookable for a two-night stay taking place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, 2022 for just $19.98 - the year of her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw. The stay will become bookable exclusively on Booking.com on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis.

This amazing stay is just one of the vast vacation rental options Booking.com offers - from dreamy beach bungalows, treehouses and houseboats, to woodsy havens, lakeside cabins and high-end homes. Featuring over 6.5 million vacation rental listings, and with over 40% of new vacation rental listings receiving a booking within just a week of being live on the world's leading travel platform, Booking.com is well-versed in the art of happy "hosts," and SJP is about to be one of them!

For more information on Sarah Jessica Parker' Hamptons Hideaway on Booking.com, visit here.