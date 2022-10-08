Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sadieh Rifai, Steve Peebles, and Kieran Cronin Join VIRAL Horror Film

Sneak peek screenings across Chicagoland continue through Halloween.

Oct. 08, 2022  

Campana Pictures and Random Acts have announced that Sadieh Rifai, Steve Peebles, and Kieran Cronin have joined the sprawling ensemble of the horror feature VIRAL. Sneak peek screenings across Chicagoland continue through Halloween.

Sadieh Rifai currently appears on Apple's Shining Girls as Lakshmi Awad, following roles on Chicago Med, Patriot, Easy and others. She next appears in All Happy Families from executive producer Michael Shannon. On stage, she originated the role of Aimee in Stephen Karam's The Humans, played in the film by Amy Schumer. She is a graduate of the School at Steppenwolf and received the Princess Grace Award in 2011.

Steve Peebles recently appeared in A Survivor's Guide to Writing in the Quarantine, following countless stage credits with revered companies like First Folio Theatre, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, and Music Theater Works. Kieran Cronin will next feature in A Bad Romance.

The trio joins previously announced Shannon Leigh Webber (Scary Stories: Dark Web), Jessica Arden Napier (Stranger Things, Halloween Kills), Jeff Award winners Janet Ulrich Brooks (Divergent) and Deanna Reed-Foster (Widows), plus Elliot Simmons (@ElliotSimms) and Jillian Gilman (@Zombae.Undead) with a combined following of nearly 10 million.

When her granddaughter goes missing, Jane (Janet Ulrich Brooks) hires a small team to investigate. As more creators disappear, Shannon (Shannon Leigh Webber) and her friends desperately search for answers, confronting their own dark secrets along with an evil force.

Writer Crystal Skillman (Marvel, Adventure Time) returns after Scary Stories: Dark Web, which features a cameo from Tony Todd (Candyman). FullTV states the "stellar group of actors keeps the audience in their chair." Fred's Horror Corner called it "believable mix of Host and VHS" and the Chicago Reader says it sends "the good kind of creepy shiver down your spine."

Other collaborators include Creepy Duck Design (behind posters for recent smash-hits Scream, The Black Phone, and Mandy) and Julane Sullivan with All Dressed Up Costumes. The thrilling climax takes place inside THE HAUNTED Campana Factory, now on the National Registry of Historic Places. Additional filming took place in Chicago, New York, and Atlanta.

The expansive ensemble includes Debbie Baños, Daria Koon, Aaron Holland, Marianna Gallegos, Steffen Garcia, Daryn Harrell, Kelsey Jaffer, Kevin O'Connell, Rachel Rodewald, Ashlyn Seehafer, Faiz Siddique, Brian Yager, and even more to be announced.

About Random Acts

Random Acts has produced immersive live events in Chicago since 2015, launching audio and video production in 2020. These include Scary Stories Around the Fire, which has reached over 90 countries, along with comedy series Channel 13 and specials like Freak Show Cabaret.



