SWEETWATER Film Soundtrack to Be Released in April

Candid Records announces the April 14, 2023 release of the soundtrack to the highly-anticipated feature film SWEETWATER. Written and directed by Martín Guigui, the film, set in 1950, tells the true story of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to land an NBA contract.

Newcomer Everett Osborne stars as Clifton, alongside a stellar cast which includes Kevin Pollak, Cary Elwes, Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Ri'chard and introducing Emmaline. Plus special appearances by Gary Clark Jr., Jim Caviezel, and NBA Champion Bobby Portis Jr.

The all-star soundtrack album is a celebration of jazz and blues, and features a variety of styles. From period era standards, to original contemporary tracks inspired by the indelible spirit and courage of Sweetwater Clifton.

Classics like "The Man I Love" and "Sweet Georgia Brown" - performed by Emmaline as Jeannie Staples in the film - sit beside powerful new songs inspired by the film, like Keb' Mo's "Take Me Higher", Larkin Poe's "Right Place Right Time", and Terri Lyne Carrington and Dianne Reeves modern interpretation of "Someone To Watch Over Me."

The recording's celebrated lineup also includes Gary Clark Jr., Robert Randolf, Liyah Bey, Rick Braun, Paul Hipp, Billy F. Gibbons, PWP Works of Art and Titus 'ERLY' Makin.

Music Producer for the film and a Partner in Exceleration Music, John Burk, stated: "We are very excited to be releasing the soundtrack to SWEETWATER, a truly inspiring story about change and elevation of the human spirit. All of the artists involved have created equally inspired works that act as both key elements of the film and heartfelt reflections of this incredible story and pivotal moment in history."

Mark Wexler, Head of Candid Records stated: "Soundtracks and scores play a crucial part in setting the mood to the overall story of the film. We are thrilled to be part of this powerful movie that will warm the hearts of NBA fans and all Americans alike."

In SWEETWATER Hall of Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.

SWEETWATER was shot this past summer on the Warner Brothers lot, Disney Ranch, and various locations in and around Los Angeles.

Watch the film's trailer here: