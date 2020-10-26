STEVIE NICKS 24 KARAT GOLD THE CONCERT Coming To Video-On-Demand

Following the success at cinemas worldwide.

Following the success of Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert at cinemas worldwide, and in support of the release of Stevie Nicks' 2CD & digital/streaming releases, this exciting concert film will be available for fans to rent at home on video-on-demand (VOD) for one week.

Pre-orders for the rental will begin today at StevieNicksFilm.com. The film will be available to view beginning this Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Audiences will then have 48 HOURS to view their rental from purchase. The film will be available to rent until Thursday, Nov 5 at 11:59pm PT. This marks the first VOD release from Trafalgar Releasing, who are pleased to be collaborating with Stevie Nicks and BMG on giving alternate options for fans to be able to watch this film.

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert was first seen in cinemas around the world last week on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The film reached the number one spot in the UK cinema box office on the night of release. In the US, it reached the number two spot at the box office and the number one per cinema screen average for the night. According to movie ticketing platform Atom Tickets, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert has received the strongest pre-sales to date on their platform for the month of October.

With this film, Stevie Nicks, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and legendary Grammy® award-winning recording singer/songwriter supreme, provides music fans with a virtual front-row seat to the magic she brings to the stage in concert.

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert features a set-list of fan favorite Nicks songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including "Rhiannon," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back," "Landslide," and more as well as rare gems from her platinum-selling catalog.

Directed and produced by Joe Thomas during Nicks' fabled 67-city sold out 24 Karat Gold Tour, the film also reveals intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history which to this day remain part of the soundtrack to the lives of generations of music lovers.

