STATION ELEVEN Adds Matilda Lawler
Deadline reports that Matilda Lawler has joined the cast of "Station Eleven," a new limited series on HBO Max.
The post-apocalyptic series is based on a novel by Emily St. John Mandel.
Station Eleven is a saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.
Lawler plays Young Kirsten, a child actor orphaned by the pandemic, whose idea of family is radically reshaped by the unlikely adults who end up caring for her.
