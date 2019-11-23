STATION ELEVEN Adds Matilda Lawler

Deadline reports that Matilda Lawler has joined the cast of "Station Eleven," a new limited series on HBO Max.

The post-apocalyptic series is based on a novel by Emily St. John Mandel.

Station Eleven is a saga spanning multiple timelines. It tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.

Lawler plays Young Kirsten, a child actor orphaned by the pandemic, whose idea of family is radically reshaped by the unlikely adults who end up caring for her.

