Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STAND to Premiere In February on Showtime

STAND to Premiere In February on Showtime

The film will premiere Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Jan. 05, 2023  

STAND, the feature-length examination of the remarkable life of social justice activist and basketball prodigy Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf from SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films, will premiere Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and will be available across the network's on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O'Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more.

The raw and unflinching STAND details Abdul-Rauf's unprecedented journey from schoolboy prodigy to NBA All-Rookie team to national pariah.STAND explores the personal struggles of Abdul-Rauf - born Chris Jackson in Gulfport, Mississippi - and how he overcame overwhelming odds, including extreme poverty and Tourette's Syndrome, to make it to basketball's biggest stage. The film also details Abdul-Rauf's conversion to Islam and his groundbreaking stand against racism and for social justice, and the backlash that ensued.

The film is directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, making her feature-length directorial debut. The executive producers are Sarah Allen, Mike Tollin and Mason Gordon of MSM. The film is produced by Colleen Dominguez and Tom Friend.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 12, 2023! Sheila grows jealous after Kat hits it off with her new retirement home friends. Meanwhile, Randi tries to find a way to tell Carter that she doesn’t like her engagement ring in the all-new “Call Me Prescription Roulette” episode. Watch a video clip from an episode now!
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 12, 2023! It’s time for a Flatch-elor Party! Kelly and Shrub are scouting out the perfect location for Kelly’s dad’s bachelor party. They land on the laser tag park and shots are fired! Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: HELLS KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 12, 2023! Chefs will face the ultimate test of their individual pallets in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge. Then, Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), and Justin Turner (professional baseball player) attend the dinner service. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'
January 5, 2023

The visuals to accompany the new album project are equally poignant - the video which will drop in a couple of weeks is once again directed by Luis Velasco and shot on Super 8 cameras. Christopher Gee’s (British artist from Portsmouth, who lives and works on The Thames Estuary, Essex) paintings will be used throughout the campaign.
RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'
January 5, 2023

RAYE has revealed the complete tracklist for the highly anticipated record set to include her current smash hit single “Escapism.” (feat. 070 Shake) in addition to previously released tracks like “Black Mascara.”, “Hard Out Here.”, and “The Thrill Is Gone.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with Lewis Capaldi and more!
VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series TrailerVIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series Trailer
January 5, 2023

The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series marks the television debut for the brilliant Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Knives Out, Star Wars) and is executive produced by and stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black). Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming series now!
Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'
January 5, 2023

Since the release of their 2020 S/T, self released EP and most recent single “Through and Through” (Suicide Squeeze), the band have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, so on. Watch the music video for the lead single now!
Bobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music HallBobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music Hall
January 5, 2023

Bobby Weir shares a live version of “Greatest Story Ever Told” featuring Tyler Childers, recorded at the very special Radio City Music Hall performances last year celebrating his beloved debut solo album, Ace. For two nights at the legendary venue, Weir and his band—Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and Barry Sless on pedal steel.
share