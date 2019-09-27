SPIDER-MAN Returns to MCU After New Sony Deal

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man will indeed return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, Marvel and Sony stood at odds and announced that any Spider-Man films at the studio would be canceled; today, the companies returned to the table to strike a new deal.

The discussed MCU Spider-Man sequel will hit theaters July 16, 2021. Jon Watts may return to direct.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," said Marvel's Kevin Feige. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Spider-Man has been played by "Billy Elliot" star Tom Holland in the past several films in the MCU -- some of them Spider-Man films, some of them Avengers films. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," released earlier this summer, was an enormous box office success.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





