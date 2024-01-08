SORT OF Returns For Season Three on Max This Month

The eight-episode third and final season of the Peabody Award-winning Max Original comedy series SORT OF debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JANUARY 18 on Max followed by two episodes weekly through February 8. The series is a co-production with CBC and Sphere Media.

Sabi comes to terms with feelings of grief and an unexpected sense of freedom following the death of their father. Without the constraints of living up to dad's expectations, Sabi confronts big questions about their identity, prompting some massive life choices. In a season that has the entire ensemble grappling with aftermaths, a rebirth comes in a sort of messy, sort of hopeful, sort of “Sort Of” way.

A Max Original in association with CBC Originals is produced by Sphere Media and created by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Sphere Media's Jennifer Kawaja and Bruno Dubé are also executive producers on the series. The series is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund.

SORT OF is distributed worldwide by Sphere Media. Abacus Media Rights (an Amcomri Entertainment company) handles sales outside of the United States and Latin America.

Watch the new trailer here: