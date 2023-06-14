SIN LA HABANA to Be Released on June 27

Breaking Glass Pictures will release Kaveh Nabatian's electric drama Sin La Habana on VOD/Digital June 27, 2023.

Between the sultry chaos of Cuba and the harshness of a Quebec winter, three complex characters try to fulfil their dreams of intimacy, happiness and upward mobility. A love triangle where the fate of immigrants is coloured by passion, money and power.

Says Rich Wolf, founder of Breaking Glass Pictures, "Sin La Habana is a captivating cinematic exploration of dreams, ambition, and the human search for fulfillment. With stunning visuals that transport you from the vibrant heat of Cuba to the chill of a Montreal winter, this film beautifully captures the complexities of our desires and the sacrifices we make to achieve them.

It is a testament to the power of storytelling and the profound impact of chance encounters in shaping our lives. Sin La Habana is a thought-provoking and visually striking experience that will leave audiences reflecting on their own aspirations and the lengths they would go to make them a reality."

Yonah Acosta, Aki Yaghoubi, and Evelyn Castroda O'Farrill star in Sin La Habana, spurring screens to sizzle this summer.

Breaking Glass Pictures is a cutting edge, globally connected North American film distribution company, focused on bringing unique genre content to audiences around the world. We look for talented filmmakers and release artist-driven, original cinema in the theatrical, digital, and home video space.

Our goal is to create original marketing campaigns directly catered to audiences who will embrace our brand of thought-provoking cinema. Breaking Glass Pictures also services distribution companies and producers in the theatrical, digital, and festival space.

Watch the trailer for the film here:



