SHINING VALE to Return For Season Two in October on STARZ

STARZ announced TODAY that the horror comedy “Shining Vale,” starring Emmy Award® nominee Courteney Cox (“Friends,” “Cougar Town”), Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, “The Kennedys”) and Academy Award® winner Mira Sorvino (“Hollywood,” “The Expecting”), will return for season two on Friday, October 13th.

New first-look photos tease the return to “Shining Vale” where Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) Phelps struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause, and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past. In season two, the Phelps must battle their demons both internally… and externally. Something is lurking in the shadows in “Shining Vale,” and it's more than just Rosemary (Sorvino).

In addition to Cox, Kinnear and Sorvino, “Shining Vale” also stars Gus Birney (“Dickinson”), Merrin Dungey (“Big Little Lies,” “The Resident”), and Dylan Gage (“PEN15”), and features Emmy Award® nominees Judith Light (“Poker Face”), Allison Tolman (“Gaslit,” “Why Women Kill”) and Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”).

“Shining Vale” season two is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, October 13th, at 9PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Jeff Astrof (“Trial and Error”) from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford (“Bad Sisters,” “Motherland”) from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan (“The Chi,” “The Neighborhood”) and Melanie Frankel from Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox also serves as a producer. The series is co-created by Astrof and Horgan. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

About “Shining Vale”

Season one of “Shining Vale” introduced Pat and Terry Phelps, a dysfunctional family that tried to run from their problems by moving their kids into a Victorian mansion in small-town Connecticut. The only problem? It may be haunted.

Once settled in, Pat encountered Rosemary, a demon who possessed her body and turned her life upside down. When THE FAMILY steps in to “save” Pat, they commit her to a psychiatric hospital where she sees an old photo of a nurse who looks just like her demon Rosemary.

Season two kicks off four months later, when Pat’s insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don’t need her, Terry doesn’t remember her and to make matters worse, Pat’s new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary. Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking SECRETS OF its dark past. Every mother feels like they live in an insane asylum, but Pat may be right!