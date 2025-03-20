SHERRI Daytime Talk Show Renewed for a Fourth Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The daytime talk show Sherri has been renewed for a fourth season. The renewal follows a successful February sweeps performance, with Sherri ranking as the No. 2-rated syndicated talk show in Nielsen’s metered markets, up 33% from November 2024 in the key daytime demo of women 25-54. Nationally, it ranked No. 3 among talkers in February, rising 17 percent vs. November and achieving a season high the week of Feb. 17.

The show is hosted by actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd, who said “I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily. I work so hard to bring escapism to viewers’ lives through joy, laughter and inspiration, and I’m grateful that the audience has embraced what we do. I look forward to raising the bar and turning up the volume as we plan for our season four return.”

Sherri has struck a chord with viewers with its focus on entertainment news, pop culture, trending topics and humor. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show features celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live at New York City’s Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience, Sherri is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and is currently cleared in 98% of the U.S.

