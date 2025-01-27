SHAMELESS Complete Series Coming to DVD for the First Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From Executive Producer John Wells, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will be newly releasing Shameless: The Complete Series, the critically acclaimed, long-running series in one complete set for the first time ever on DVD.

Fans will have the chance to binge all 134 episodes from the 11 seasons of the Emmy® award-winning original series, along with all the previously released special features. The American comedy-drama television series based on the British series of the same name, will be available to purchase on March 18.

Shameless stars Emmy® Award Winner William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Emmy® Award Winner Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Noel Fisher and special guest star Joan Cusack.

Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television and executive produced by John Wells.

SYNOPSIS

Meet Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy): proud, working-class patriarch to a motley brood of six smart, spirited and independent kids who, without him, would be…better off. In Frank’s booze-addled view, parenting just eats into his hard-earned bar-crawling time around Chicago – so he leaves it to eldest daughter Fionna (Emmy Rossum) to hold down the fort. Bearing the de facto parent badge/burden, she’s donned the proverbial apron and makes sure her younger siblings do their chores, keep a clean-ish home, and everyone (no matter how small) works to keep the house lights on, as well as food on the table.

Brothers Lip (Jeremy Allen White), Ian (Cameron Monaghan), and Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) use their intellect to break every rule in the book to survive and make the bank, while younger sister Debbie (Emma Kenney) would sooner steal her share, Toddle Liam, the youngest, is just happy to be along for the ride. The Gallaghers are irreverent, endearing, resilient – and they’re absolutely, wildly and unapologetically Shameless.

