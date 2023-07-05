SEX EDUCATION to End With Season Four on Netflix; Watch the Teaser

The final season of Sex Education is coming, streaming September 21 on Netflix.

Yes that’s right, the fourth season of Sex Education will be the last, and the residents of Moordale are going out on a high. This season will be full of love, laughter, tears, friendship, new relationships…(and old).

Asa Butterfield leads the cast as Otis Milburn, alongside Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar and Daniel Ings.

Joining them for the final season will be Emmy award winning actor and Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), actress and model Jodie Turner Smith, comedian Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

In a letter to fans, creator, lead writer and executive producer, Laurie Nunn said: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!

Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

Since arriving on Netflix in 2019, Sex Education has been nominated and won multiple awards, including the top prize for Best Comedy Series for season 3 at the 50th International Emmy Awards in 2022. Sex Education S3 had 66.6M views in its first 91 days (504.9M view hours divided by 7.59 runtime).

Watch the teaser here: