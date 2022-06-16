SAY YES TO THE DRESS Sets Season 20 Premiere on TLC

Say Yes to the Dress celebrates 15 years of making brides' wedding dress dreams come true as the show returns for its 20th season on Saturday, July 9 at 8pm ET/PT.

Just when Randy and the Kleinfeld team think they've seen it all, Say Yes celebrates its crystal anniversary with brides unlike any they've experienced before-including a bride-to-be who got engaged mere hours before her appointment, as well as a bride who uses her feet instead of her hands.

No bridal appointment is complete without a lively entourage, and this season raises the bar on hyper-opinionated mothers, fashion-forward fathers and scene-stealing sisters.