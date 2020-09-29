SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Details How Live Audience Attendance Will Work Beginning With This Week's Premiere

The SNL ticketing site, through 1iota, has revealed that there will be many health and safety requirements in order to secure a spot.

Saturday Night Live is returning to the studio this weekend will be performed in front of a live audience once again.

All ticketed guests will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival. It will be a self-administered lower nasal antigen test, which will yield results before the show.

In addition, temperature checks will be required upon check-in, and masks will be required inside the studio at all times. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed admission and their party may not be granted admission either.

Audience members will be asked a series of questions, including whether or not they have experienced symptoms in the last 14 days, and if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive in the past 14 days, among others.

Tickets are currently sold out for the season premiere on October 3, but tickets set aside for health care workers are still available.

Learn more at https://1iota.com/show/462/saturday-night-live.

