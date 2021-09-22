SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Announces Hosts for First Four Shows of Season 47

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts for the first four episodes of its 47th season!

The season premiere will air October 2 and will be hosted by Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

On October 9, Kim Kardashian will make her hosting debut with musical guest Halsey.

The October 16 episode will be hosted by Academy Award-winner Rami Malek, with musical guest Young Thug.

Recent Emmy-winner Jason Sudeikis will host the October 23 episode with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

SNL NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. Over the last four decades, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of a generation

SNL is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.