Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ryan Reynolds to Receive 'The People's Icon' Award at 2022 'People's Choice Awards'

Ryan Reynolds to Receive 'The People's Icon' Award at 2022 'People's Choice Awards'

The 2022 “People’s Choice Awards'' will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

NBC and E! announced that Golden Globe and Grammy Award-nominated actor, producer, and screenwriter Ryan Reynolds will receive "The People's Icon" award at the 2022 "People's Choice Awards."

Reynolds will be honored for his contributions to film and television, including his most recent PCA-nominated film "The Adam Project." The 2022 "People's Choice Awards'' will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

"In any endeavor - whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business - Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved," said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We cannot wait to present Ryan with 'The People's Icon' award at this year's show."

Reynolds is an acclaimed Canadian actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur. After beginning his acting career in 1991, Reynolds rose to prominence in the comedy series "Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place" and dozens of blockbuster films including "The Proposal," "Definitely, Maybe," "Mississippi Grind" and "Free Guy."

The three-time PCA award-winner was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the billion-dollar "Deadpool" franchise. Reynold's most recent film "The Adam Project," which he also produced, is currently Netflix's fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time. He can next be seen in the musical comedy "Spirited" opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, premiering November 18 on AppleTV+.

Reynolds is also an award-winning marketer, creating breakthrough campaigns for "Deadpool" as well Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile and the Match Group. He is an owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Wrexham Football Club, Chief Creative Officer of MNTN, and a co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions. Fast Company, Wall Street Journal and AdWeek have all recognized Ryan as one of the most creative voices in business today.

Past recipients of "The People's Icon" award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

"People's Choice Awards" and "Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards" are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Voting for the 2022 "People's Choice Awards" runs through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59pm ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter by sending a public tweet or retweet and including one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag. See the full list of all 40 categories and nominees online here.

The 2022 "People's Choice Awards'' will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. "Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards'' will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7:00pm ET/PT on E!.

Photo Credit: Guy Aroch



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE Special Photo
Adam Devine, Melissa Villaseñor & More Join REINDEER IN HERE Special
REINDEER IN HERE’s cast includes Adam Devine voicing Blizzard “Blizz;” Jim Gaffigan voicing Santa; Melissa Villaseñor voicing Candy; Henry Winkler voicing Smiley; Candace Cameron Bure voicing Pinky; Donald Faison voicing Bucky; Jo Koy voicing Hawk; Gabriel Bateman voicing Theo; and Brooke Monroe Conaway voicing Isla.
Kat McPhee & More to Perform on HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE Photo
Kat McPhee & More to Perform on HOLIDAYS AT THE GROVE
The special, which takes place at The Grove in Los Angeles, will enhance the inspirational stories of several American families with performances by extraordinary artists, including Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
LL Cool J to Host 2022 NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING Photo
LL Cool J to Host 2022 NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
This beloved American tradition, celebrating its 100th ceremony, is presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF) and will feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!