Ryan Reynolds to Receive 'The People's Icon' Award at 2022 'People's Choice Awards'

NBC and E! announced that Golden Globe and Grammy Award-nominated actor, producer, and screenwriter Ryan Reynolds will receive "The People's Icon" award at the 2022 "People's Choice Awards."

Reynolds will be honored for his contributions to film and television, including his most recent PCA-nominated film "The Adam Project." The 2022 "People's Choice Awards'' will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

"In any endeavor - whether it's acting, producing, marketing or business - Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. He's received many accolades over the years, but it's these innate qualities that makes him so beloved," said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We cannot wait to present Ryan with 'The People's Icon' award at this year's show."

Reynolds is an acclaimed Canadian actor, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur. After beginning his acting career in 1991, Reynolds rose to prominence in the comedy series "Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place" and dozens of blockbuster films including "The Proposal," "Definitely, Maybe," "Mississippi Grind" and "Free Guy."

The three-time PCA award-winner was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Grammy award for his work on the billion-dollar "Deadpool" franchise. Reynold's most recent film "The Adam Project," which he also produced, is currently Netflix's fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time. He can next be seen in the musical comedy "Spirited" opposite Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, premiering November 18 on AppleTV+.

Reynolds is also an award-winning marketer, creating breakthrough campaigns for "Deadpool" as well Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile and the Match Group. He is an owner of Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Wrexham Football Club, Chief Creative Officer of MNTN, and a co-founder of Maximum Effort Productions. Fast Company, Wall Street Journal and AdWeek have all recognized Ryan as one of the most creative voices in business today.

Past recipients of "The People's Icon" award include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Melissa McCarthy.

"People's Choice Awards" and "Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards" are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Voting for the 2022 "People's Choice Awards" runs through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59pm ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter by sending a public tweet or retweet and including one category hashtag and one corresponding nominee hashtag. See the full list of all 40 categories and nominees online here.

The 2022 "People's Choice Awards'' will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. "Live from E!: The 2022 People's Choice Awards'' will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7:00pm ET/PT on E!.

Photo Credit: Guy Aroch