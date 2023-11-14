RuPaul's All-Star Winner JIMBO Signs with WME and PEG Mgmt

JIMBO has a debut album in the works.

Nov. 14, 2023

Multi-disciplinary performance artist, designer, and “Drag Race” franchise star Jimbo has signed with WME and management firm Producer Entertainment Group (PEG).

Best known for his drag persona Jimbo the Drag Clown, Jimbo competed on the first seasons of “Canada’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World,” and in 2023 was crowned the winner of season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” The win led to his own WOW Presents Plus original series, “It’s My Special Show,” which premiered in 2023.

Jimbo heads House of Jimbo, comprising a clothing brand, merchandise retailer, and special events producer. Jimbo is currently on his second world tour, “Drag Circus,” co-produced by House of Jimbo and Murray & Peter.

As a standup comedian, Jimbo toured with the 2023 “Haters Roast” in the UK and will be featured in the WOW Presents Plus standup comedy series “House of Laughs,” available for streaming in the spring of 2024. As a musician, Jimbo has written and released singles and has a debut album in the works.



