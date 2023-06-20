Ron Perlman Takes Lead in THE BAKER Film This July

The film will be released exclusively in theaters July 28.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Falling Forward Films and Productivity Media announce the release of “The Baker” starring Ron Perlman (‘Hellboy,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ TV’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’), exclusively in theaters July 28.

“The Baker” centers on a quiet, solitary man whose estranged son suddenly comes back into his life with a granddaughter he never knew existed. When his son disappears on a shady business opportunity, the baker must do everything he can to find his son and protect his granddaughter from the mob hitmen sent to find her. The non-stop action that ensues and truly endearing relationship between the baker and his granddaughter is sure to thrill audiences.  

“The Baker” features a stellar cast. In addition to Perlman, the cast includes Elias Koteas (‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Shooter,’ ‘The Thin Red Line’), Joel David Moore (‘Avatar series,’ ‘Dodgeball’), and Harvey Keitel (‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Reservoir Dogs’). “The Baker” is directed by Jonathan Sobol (‘The Art of the Steal’, ‘The Padre’). 

“This film is very special to me,” says Ron Perlman. “It pits a cold, dark, explosively violent world, filled with unspeakable histories, against the gravitational forces of long forgotten loved ones, making its reluctant hero do anything to protect the innocent. Anything!”

The official trailer and artwork for the film releases today, offering a tantalizing preview of the emotional rollercoaster that awaits. 

“The Baker” is set for release nationwide on July 28.




