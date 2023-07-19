Retired Seal Officer, Motivational Speaker Jocko Willink Comes To The Kimmel Center, July 22

Jocko Willink is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer; co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win.

Emporium Presents, podcaster, author, and retired SEAL officer, Jocko Willink: A Decisive Engagement, at the Miller Theater at The Kimmel Center in Philadelphia on   Saturday, July 22nd at 7:30PM.  

In this special event, Willink will speak about human nature, leadership, war, atrocities, good and evil, and a myriad of other subjects, then conduct an extended Q&A session with the audience.

Jocko Willink is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer; co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win as well as Dichotomy of Leadership; host of the top-rated Jocko Podcast; and co-founder of Echelon Front, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer, leadership instructor, speaker, and strategic advisor.

Willink spent 20 years in the SEAL Teams, starting as an enlisted SEAL and rising through the ranks to become a SEAL officer. As commander of SEAL TEAM Three's Task Unit Bruiser during the battle of Ramadi, he orchestrated SEAL operations that helped the “Ready First” Brigade of the U.S. Army's First Armored Division bring stability to the violent, war-torn city. Task Unit Bruiser became the most highly decorated Special Operations Unit of the Iraq War.

Frances Egler, Senior Director of Programming and Presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus stated. “With decades of knowledge and insight, we hope audiences leave informed and inspired, motivated to give their best in whatever they choose to pursue.”

After retiring from the Navy, Willink co-founded the leadership consulting firm Echelon Front with Leif Babin where he teaches the leadership principles he learned on the battlefield to help others lead and win. In addition to his work in consulting, Willink is a jiu-jitsu instructor at Victory MMA & Fitness in San Diego and co-owns Origin USA, a company based in Maine, which produces lifestyle apps. Willink also authored New York Times bestseller Discipline Equals Freedom Field Manual and the best-selling Way of the Warrior Kid children's book series.




