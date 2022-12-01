Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Reba McEntire Profiled on ABC's SUPERSTAR Series

“Superstar: Reba McEntire” airs Thursday, Dec. 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, available next day on Hulu. 

Dec. 01, 2022  

She is the "Queen of Country." Known for her red hair and sassy style, Reba McEntire is one of the most successful female recording artists in country music history.

From her humble beginnings on an Oklahoma cattle ranch to her rise as one of country music's most influential stars, this one-hour special explores the experiences, triumphs and losses that made Reba McEntire a household name.

Reba broke barriers and built an entertainment empire by expanding her career to movies, the Broadway stage and television. Rare childhood photos and intimate behind-the-scenes videos reveal her story of grit and determination in a male-dominated industry.

The program also sheds light on her current relationship with "Big Sky" co-star Rex Linn, and new details of how she dealt with the tragic plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven members of her band.

The star-studded TV event features interviews with artists that know and admire Reba, including Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton and Kristin Chenoweth.

"Superstar" is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.



