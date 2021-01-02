Rami Kodeih's Live-Action Short ALINA Focuses On Heroic Women Fighting To Save Children During The Holocaust

Rami Kodeih's short film Alina was inspired by the real-life women who smuggled Jewish children to safety during the Holocaust. This Award-winning film has screened at over 170 film festivals such as the Oscar-qualifying and BAFTA-qualifying film festivals Flickers' Rhode Island, Aesthetica Film Festival, and Norwich Film Festival, and has won over 100 awards including the Oscar-qualifying Award at Bengaluru International Short Film Festival.

As Nazis separate children from their parents in the Warsaw Ghetto, a gang of women risks everything to smuggle their friend's three-month-old baby to safety. Inspired by true events.

Director/Writer/Producer Rami Kodeih has written and directed Award-winning narrative shorts and feature documentaries that have screened at festivals worldwide, including the Director's Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, Clermont-Ferrand, and BFI. Along with his co-creator Nora Mariana, Rami is developing an original TV series with Participant (Roma, Green Book), inspired by his own experiences as an immigrant and displaced child of war.

Producer and Writer Nora Mariana recently worked as a staff writer on the upcoming miniseries Angelyne, produced by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) and Anonymous Content. Along with director Rami Kodeih, she is developing a feature film with XYZ Films (The Raid) and Scythia Films (The Witch). She is an alumna of the Sundance Feature Film Program and a 2020 Fellow at the Jewish Film Institute, focusing on real-life stories of Jewish women who risked their lives to defy and resist the Nazis. Alina is a tribute to the writer's mother who saved THE FAMILY from an anti-Semitic regime.

Cinematographer Matthew Plaxco is an LA-based cinematographer whose films have screened at festivals around the world, most recently at SXSW.

Alina is scheduled to screen at Hollywood Women's Film Festival (Dec 2nd - Jan 22nd), Queen Palm International Film Festival (Dec 20th - Jan 4th), Asti International Film Festival (Jan 12th - Jan 16th), Borrego Springs Film Festival (Jan 14th - Jan 18th), Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival (Jan 27th - Jan 31st), and Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (Jan 31st - Feb 6th).