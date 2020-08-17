RIVERDALE Has Started Pre-Production on Season 5

The popular CW soap series is moving forward with the next season.

Is the Coronavirus in Riverdale? We may soon find out! Archie Comics just tweeted that pre-production has started on season 5 of RIVERDALE.

RIVERDALE star Lili Reinhart is set to appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN this Thursday. Will she have an update to share on Betty and the rest of the gang?

Here's a recap from the most recent season: The fourth season of RIVERDALE began with a farewell and tribute to Fred (Luke Perry). As Independence Day approaches, Archie (KJ Apa) receives a phone call that will forever change his life. Through an emotional journey, supported by his girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes) and best friends Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie and the citizens of Riverdale grieve the loss of the town's heart and soul, Fred Andrews.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Glee"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl)" and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).

