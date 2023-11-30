REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 1 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 3 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 1 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features an interview with David Mamet, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director who wrote and illustrated his newest book, “Everywhere an Oink Oink: An Embittered, Dyspeptic, and Accurate Report of Forty Years in Hollywood.” This week’s panel discussion includes Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican Congresswoman from South Carolina; and Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic Congressman from California and author of “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us.”  

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Classic Cinemas Chris Johnson to Receive 2024 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon Photo
Classic Cinemas' Chris Johnson to Receive 2024 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon

Classic Cinemas' Chris Johnson to receive 2024 NATO Marquee Award at CinemaCon. Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, will be honored with the 2024 NATO Marquee Award for his dedication to the motion picture theatre industry.

2
Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Photo
Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

Taylor Armstrong is not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 18. After making history as the first housewife to swap cities, Armstrong is leaving that franchise after one season of being a friend-of. Heather Dubrow will be returning for the new season.

3
Video: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM Photo
Video: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim. Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller. Watch the new video now!

4
Classic Cinemas’ Chris Johnson to Receive Award at CinemaCon Photo
Classic Cinemas’ Chris Johnson to Receive Award at CinemaCon

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) will honor Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, with the 2024 NATO Marquee Award during next year’s CinemaCon, Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, announced. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 8-11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!