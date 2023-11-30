REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 1 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features an interview with David Mamet, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director who wrote and illustrated his newest book, “Everywhere an Oink Oink: An Embittered, Dyspeptic, and Accurate Report of Forty Years in Hollywood.” This week’s panel discussion includes Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican Congresswoman from South Carolina; and Rep. Ro Khanna, Democratic Congressman from California and author of “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us.”

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.