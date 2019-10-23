RATINGS: World Series Opens on Top for FOX on Tuesday

FOX (11.583 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.9, #1) rocketed to the top spot on Tuesday with the coverage of the "World Series, Game 1" (11.583 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.9, #1).

NBC (6.720 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) then got bumped to second with its usual mix of "The Voice" (7.954 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "This Is Us" (7.028 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.6, #2) and "New Amsterdam" (5.179 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7).

Next up was CBS (8.858 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and its trio of "NCIS" (11.031 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #5), "FBI" (8.819 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #8) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.723 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.417 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) opted for repeats of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (4.964 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.2, #4) and "Toy Story of Terror!" (3.703 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.0, #6) followed by new episodes of "Mixed-ish" (3.086 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "Black-ish" (2.730 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) plus the special "The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home" (3.010 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

And finally, The CW (1.090 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed out the evening with fresh installments of "The Flash" (1.404 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) and "Arrow" (0.776 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Black-ish

+12.50% - New Amsterdam

+6.67% - This Is Us

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - NCIS

0.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - Arrow

-11.11% - FBI

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-8.33% - NCIS

-12.50% - NCIS: New Orleans

-14.71% - World Series, Game 1

-18.75% - The Voice

-20.00% - FBI

-22.22% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-23.81% - This Is Us

-25.00% - Arrow (vs. Black Lightning)

-28.57% - The Flash

-30.77% - New Amsterdam

-37.50% - The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home (vs. The Rookie)





