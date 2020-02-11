RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Week Of Feb. 3-7 In Adults 18-49
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Feb. 3-7 versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key demographic of adults 18-49, as well as the primary news demo of adults, men and women 25-54; men and women 18-49; and adults and women 18-34, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.
"Tonight's" 0.35 rating for the week in adults 18-49 topped the 0.32 of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the 0.31 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.
On the digital / social front, "Tonight" once again led the field in Total Youtube views, notching 69 million for the week and ranking as the #1 most-viewed TV Entertainment program of the week across all dayparts and competitors (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 02/03/20-02/09/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).
"Tonight" was also the #1 most social program of the week in the late-night daypart, generating 952,000 Total Interactions across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, Program Ranker; Linear Window; Series Only; 02/03/20-02/09/20; excludes news, sports, and WWE).
For the week, "The Tonight Show" was up versus the show's 2019 weekly averages for New Youtube Views (+56%) and Total Youtube Views (+35%). Year-to-date, "Tonight" has generated 402 million Youtube views, which is up +56% versus the same period last year.
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" held two of the top 10 most-viewed TV Entertainment videos on Youtube last week, with the week's two installments of "A Closer Look" combining for more than 5 million Youtube views (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 02/03/20-02/09/20. Excludes Children's Programming). Year-to-date "Late Night" is up +56% in Total Youtube views versus the same period last year.
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" remains the #1 most social freshman series across all dayparts and platforms for the 2019-20 season, having amassed 6.6 million Interactions across the four major social channels (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) and topping the nearest competitor by more than 2 million Interactions (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses; Brand Type: TV Show; Season 1; 09/16/19-02/09/20).
LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES
(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Feb. 3-7. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")
ADULTS 18-49
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight" 0.35 rating, 3 share
CBS "Late Show," 0.32/3 *
ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/2 *
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 0.19/2
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3 *
CBS "Late Late Show," 0.15/2 *
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 *
TOTAL VIEWERS
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight," 1.786 million viewers
CBS "Late Show," 3.063 million viewers *
ABC "Kimmel," 1.761 million viewers *
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 1.020 million viewers
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 1.142 million viewers *
CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.155 million viewers *
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.649 million viewers *
* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores, and the CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages..
SEASON AVERAGES
ADULTS 18-49
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share
CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4
ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3
CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2
TOTAL VIEWERS
11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Tonight," 1.985 viewers
CBS "Late Show," 3.618 million viewers
ABC "Kimmel," 1.928 million viewers
12:35-1:05 a.m. ET
ABC "Nightline," 1.139 million viewers
12:35-1:35 a.m. ET
NBC "Late Night," 1.307 million viewers
CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.271 million viewers
1:35-2:05 a.m. ET
NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.684 million viewers
SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF FEB. 3-7
NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING
Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20 **
Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.13
TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.16
Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.37
Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29
Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.
TOTAL VIEWERS
Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.617 million viewers **
Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.273 million viewers
TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.432 million viewersAdult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.713 million viewers
Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.543 million viewers
** Thursday's "Daily Show" was an encore.