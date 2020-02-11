RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Week Of Feb. 3-7 In Adults 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Feb. 3-7 versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key demographic of adults 18-49, as well as the primary news demo of adults, men and women 25-54; men and women 18-49; and adults and women 18-34, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.35 rating for the week in adults 18-49 topped the 0.32 of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the 0.31 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.

On the digital / social front, "Tonight" once again led the field in Total Youtube views, notching 69 million for the week and ranking as the #1 most-viewed TV Entertainment program of the week across all dayparts and competitors (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 02/03/20-02/09/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Tonight" was also the #1 most social program of the week in the late-night daypart, generating 952,000 Total Interactions across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, Program Ranker; Linear Window; Series Only; 02/03/20-02/09/20; excludes news, sports, and WWE).

For the week, "The Tonight Show" was up versus the show's 2019 weekly averages for New Youtube Views (+56%) and Total Youtube Views (+35%). Year-to-date, "Tonight" has generated 402 million Youtube views, which is up +56% versus the same period last year.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" held two of the top 10 most-viewed TV Entertainment videos on Youtube last week, with the week's two installments of "A Closer Look" combining for more than 5 million Youtube views (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 02/03/20-02/09/20. Excludes Children's Programming). Year-to-date "Late Night" is up +56% in Total Youtube views versus the same period last year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" remains the #1 most social freshman series across all dayparts and platforms for the 2019-20 season, having amassed 6.6 million Interactions across the four major social channels (YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) and topping the nearest competitor by more than 2 million Interactions (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses; Brand Type: TV Show; Season 1; 09/16/19-02/09/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Feb. 3-7. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.35 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.32/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.19/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.15/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.786 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.063 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.761 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.020 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.142 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.155 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.649 million viewers *

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores, and the CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages..

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.985 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.618 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.928 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.139 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.307 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.271 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.684 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF FEB. 3-7

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20 **

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.13

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.16

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.37

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.617 million viewers **

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.273 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.432 million viewers

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.713 million viewersAdult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.543 million viewers

** Thursday's "Daily Show" was an encore.





