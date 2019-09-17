RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Matches Its Best 18-49 Rating For A Non-NFL Week Since June

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Sept. 9-13 in adults 18-49 and all other key demographics, matching the show's highest adult 18-49 weekly average, excluding weeks of high-rated NFL lead-ins, since June.

"Tonight's" 0.35 rating for the week in 18-49 equals the show's highest average, excluding the prior week when the show benefited from two primetime NFL lead-ins, since the week of June 24-28 (0.41). This is also "Tonight's" most-watched week, excluding NFL lead-ins, since that same June 24-28 week (2.102 million viewers).

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" scored a 0.21 rating in 18-49, matching Seth's best for a non-NFL week since June 24-28 (0.23). In total viewers, it's also the best average for "Late Night" during a non-NFL week since June 24-28 (1.169 million).

For the week, Meyers outrated CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in adults 18-49 and all other key measures. Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

In the digital realm, "Tonight" generated 84 million video views for the week across Youtube and Facebook to easily rank as the week's #1 program across daypart, genre, and broadcast type, topping the closest late-night competitor ("Late Show") by almost 40 million views. It's Fallon's best weekly total since the week of April 1-6. Seven "Tonight" videos delivered more than 1 million views for the week across Facebook and Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media, 9/9/19-9/15/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views (YouTube + Facebook).

"The Tonight Show" also ranked as the #1 most-viewed entertainment program of the week on Youtube with 62 million views, which stands as the show's second-best weekly total of the year. The History of Music Video Dancing with Jennifer Lopez earned just under 5 million views and ranked as the #1 most-viewed TV-related entertainment video on Youtube for the week across all programs & dayparts (Source: ListenFirst Media, 9/9/19-9/15/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views (YouTube) excludes News, WWE, and Children's programs).

"Tonight" dominated the week's social engagement charts, ranking as the most-social late-night series with 1.5 million Total Interactions across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. It's the show's most social week of the year to date. Wednesday's episode featuring Kim Kardashian West, Winnie Harlow and Iggy Pop earned 1.3 million Total Interactions, MAKING IT the show's most-social episode of 2019 (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 09/09/19-09/15/19, Late Fringe, Linear Window. Series Only).

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-09/15/19) and #1 Most-Social late-night series of 2019 (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 01/01/19-09/15/19. Late Fringe Daypart. Series Only, Linear Measure).

Also last week, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" drew 14 million views across Youtube and Facebook,. 'A Closer Look' Segments continue to draw high Youtube viewership, averaging over 2.3 million views per installment.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Sept. 9-13. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.35 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.31/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.18/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.21/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.16/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.14/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.785 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.638 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.659 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.001 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.064 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.055 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.563 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Late Night," and "Late Late Show" were encores and the CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.48 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.49/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.38/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.29/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.22/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.307 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.627 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.981 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.227 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.385 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.296 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.693 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF SEPT. 9-13

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.15

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.07

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.10 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.27

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.598 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.221 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.298 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.603 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.508 million viewers





