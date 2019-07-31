RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Closes at a Two-Year High

With the conclusion of the 2-night season finale for "The Bachelorette," ABC dominated prime time for the 2nd straight night, outrunning 2nd place NBC by 45% in Adults 18-49 (1.6/8 vs. 1.1/5). In viewers (5.7 million) and young adults (1.6/8), ABC marked its top summer Tuesday with entertainment programming in more than 3 years - since 6/7/16.

Airing from 8:00-10:00 p.m., ABC's "The Bachelorette" finale emerged as the clear No. 1 TV program for the 2nd night in a row, besting runner-up NBC's "America's Got Talent" by 75% head-to-head in the 2-hour slot among Adults 18-49 (2.1/10 vs. 1.2/6). In fact, Part 1 (1.9/10) and Part 2 (2.1/10) of "The Bachelorette" season 15 finale qualify as the Top 2 highest-rated L+SD entertainment telecasts this summer.

Building night to night in viewers (+3%) and young adults (+11%) to close out at season highs, "The Bachelorette" rose over its year-ago finale (6.7 million and 1.8/8 on 8/6/18) by 10% in Total Viewers and by 17% in Adults 18-49 to score the show's top telecast in 2 years - since its 2017 season finale.

Social Highlights:

ABC's "The Bachelorette" ranked as the No. 1 entertainment program across broadcast and cable on Tuesday night, earning a season-best 2.2 million total social interactions.

Source: TV via the Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, 7/30/19. Social via Nielsen Social.

Photo credit: ABC/Mark Bourdillon





