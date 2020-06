RATINGS: Originals Keep ABC on Top in Demos on Sunday

ABC (4.333 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) led the demo race on Sunday with the season finale of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.620 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) followed by new episodes of "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.249 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1), "Press Your Luck" (3.916 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) and "Match Game" (3.549 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

CBS (5.059 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) was the silver draw with its mix of "60 Minutes" (7.796 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2), "60 Minutes Presents" (5.692 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (3.532 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (3.214 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

Next up was FOX (2.484 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with its primetime coverage of "NASCAR Cup Series - Dixie Vodka 400" (2.484 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

Meanwhile, NBC (1.730 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up a new "Hollywood Game Night" (1.582 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) alongside repeats of "The Titan Games" (1.075 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "America's Got Talent" (2.132 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

And finally, second runs of "DC's Stargirl" (0.400 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) and "Supergirl" (0.326 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.363 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - 60 MINUTES Presents

+20.00% - Match Game

+16.67% - 60 Minutes

+16.67% - Press Your Luck

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-11.11% - Celebrity Family Feud

-33.33% - Hollywood Game Night

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - 60 MINUTES Presents

+40.00% - 60 Minutes

+33.33% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. President Trump: 30 Hours - A Special Edition of 20/20)

+20.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos (Repeat))

+16.67% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. The $100,000 Pyramid)

0.00% - MATCH GAME (vs. To Tell the Truth)

-33.33% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (Repeat))

