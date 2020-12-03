RATINGS: No Stopping THE MASKED SINGER on Fox

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/2/20):

FOX (6.364 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) was the demo champ on Wednesday thanks to a new "The Masked Singer" (6.219 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) and a second "The Masked Singer" (6.510 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1).

NBC (6.396 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then was the silver draw with its specials "88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (7.112 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - At Home Holiday Special" (4.964 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4).

Next up was CBS (4.119 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with a new "The Amazing Race 32" (4.155 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), the return of "SEAL Team" (4.072 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and a second "SEAL Team" (4.130 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.739 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) served up the fall finales to "The Goldbergs" (3.886 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "American Housewife" (3.132 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "The Conners" (3.532 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "Black-ish" (2.164 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #11) plus a new "For Life" (1.861 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #12).

And finally, a new "Devils" (0.380 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) and the season finale of "Coroner" (0.584 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.482 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - American Housewife

+16.67% - THE AMAZING RACE 32

+16.67% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - The Conners

0.00% - Black-ish

0.00% - Coroner (vs. 11/18/20)

0.00% - Devils (vs. 11/18/20)

-40.00% - For Life

-50.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. 11/26/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+128.57% - THE MASKED SINGER - 9:00 (vs. The Moodys)

+60.00% - Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - At Home Holiday Special (vs. Making It)

0.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Schooled)

0.00% - 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

0.00% - SEAL TEAM - 10:00 (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-12.50% - The Goldbergs

-16.67% - THE MASKED SINGER - 8:00

-28.57% - SEAL TEAM - 9:00

-33.33% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Single Parents)

-33.33% - THE CONNERS (vs. Modern Family)

-40.00% - FOR LIFE (vs. Stumptown)

-41.67% - THE AMAZING RACE 32 (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols)

-50.00% - Coroner (vs. Nancy Drew)

-50.00% - Devils (vs. Riverdale)

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/4/19):

FOX (4.672 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was back on top in adults 18-49 thanks to a new "The Masked Singer" (6.507 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) followed by the premiere of "The Moodys" (3.288 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and a second "The Moodys" (2.386 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

Second place then went to NBC (5.533 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) with the "87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (6.885 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and a new "Making It" (2.829 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was CBS (5.498 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with originals from "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.861 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "SEAL Team" (5.429 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7) plus a repeat "SWAT" (4.203 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.234 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up fresh installments of "The Goldbergs" (4.081 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Schooled" (3.106 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8), "Modern Family" (3.789 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Single Parents" (2.581 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Stumptown" (2.922 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.694 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night with new episodes of "Riverdale" (0.702 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Nancy Drew" (0.685 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+9.09% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - Stumptown (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - Riverdale (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. 11/20/19)

-5.26% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. 11/20/19)

-11.11% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. 11/20/19)

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-14.29% - Schooled (vs. 11/20/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-8.33% - 87th Annual CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER (vs. Chicago Med/Chicago Fire)

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-20.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-25.00% - Single Parents

-28.57% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-30.77% - Modern Family

-33.33% - The Goldbergs

-33.33% - THE MOODYS - 9:00 (vs. Star)

-33.33% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-50.00% - Riverdale

-50.00% - THE MOODYS - 9:30 (vs. Star)

-54.55% - MAKING IT (vs. Chicago PD)

Source: Nielsen Media Research

