RATINGS: NBC Tops Demos Race with THE VOICE on Tuesday

NBC (4.569 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) held off the demo competition on Tuesday with its mix of "The Voice" (7.147 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.169 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and a repeat "New Amsterdam" (2.391 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

CBS (6.715 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the number two draw with repeats of "NCIS" (7.156 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "FBI" (6.411 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) followed by the season finale of "FBI: Most Wanted" (6.577 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Next up was ABC (3.256 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) and its respective season finales of "The Conners" (6.033 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "Bless This Mess" (3.830 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Mixed-ish" (2.703 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) and "Black-ish" (2.566 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) plus a new "For Life" (2.201 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.107 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for a repeat "The Masked Singer" (1.949 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and another repeat "The Masked Singer" (2.264 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, fresh installments of "The Flash" (1.213 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.741 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) rounded out the night on The CW (0.977 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

0.00% - Bless This Mess

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

-10.00% - The Conners

-14.29% - FBI: Most Wanted

-20.00% - Black-ish

-20.00% - For Life

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - THE VOICE (vs. The Village)

+12.50% - THE CONNERS (vs. American Housewife)

0.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

0.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. BLESS THIS MESS (Repeat))

0.00% - FOR LIFE (vs. 1969)

-11.11% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. The Voice)

-14.29% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: New Orleans)

-16.67% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Bless This Mess)

-20.00% - The Flash

-33.33% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. The 100)





