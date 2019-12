RATINGS: NBC Tops Charts with SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC (12.465 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.7, #1) was still the network to beat on Sunday with its mix of "Football Night in America #1" (7.520 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.9, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (10.108 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.7, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (14.266 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.1, #T2) and "Sunday Night Football" (13.566 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 4.1, #T2).

CBS (11.722 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.1, #2) then got a huge spark from its "NFL Overrun" (26.924 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 6.4, #1) followed by a new "60 Minutes" (16.515 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.3, #4), the fall finales of "God Friended Me" (7.824 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #7) and "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.423 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) plus the series finale of "Madam Secretary" (5.331 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #14).

Next up was FOX (3.815 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and its presentation of "Miss Universe 2019" (3.815 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.9, #8).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.798 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up its lineup of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.893 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9), the special "America's Funniest Home Videos: This Is You!" (3.990 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11), "Shark Tank" (2.639 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #15) and the fall finale of "The Rookie" (3.669 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11).

And finally, The CW (1.184 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed out the night with its crossover premiere of "Supergirl" (1.673 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11) followed by "Crisis Aftermath" (0.695 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+200.00% - Supergirl

+73.68% - 60 Minutes

+66.67% - GOD FRIENDED ME (vs. 11/24/19)

+25.00% - Madam Secretary

+20.00% - The Rookie

+11.76% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

0.00% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-10.87% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-12.50% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. 11/24/19)

-15.63% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-25.45% - Sunday Night Football

-33.33% - Shark Tank

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+266.67% - 60 Minutes

+42.11% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+26.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+25.00% - God Friended Me

+20.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. SHARK TANK (Repeat))

+16.67% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. The Flash)

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos: This Is You! (vs. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors)

-6.82% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-16.67% - Madam Secretary

-18.18% - MISS UNIVERSE 2019 (vs. 12/16/18)

-22.22% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-22.64% - Sunday Night Football

-33.33% - Crisis Aftermath (vs. Charmed)

-42.86% - Shark Tank





