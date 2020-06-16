RATINGS: NBC Ratings Results For The Primetime Week Of June 8-14

NBC has tied for #1 in the key adult 18-49 demographic for the primetime ratings week of June 8-14, and also ranked #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in all other key demographics, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"America's Got Talent" is the #1 primetime telecast of the week in 18-49 and total viewers and ranks #1 among Big 4 primetime telecasts in 10 of 10 key ratings categories - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

In adult 18-49 rating, "America's Got Talent," ranked #1 for the week, "Titan Games" and "World of Dance" tied for #2 among primetime Big 4 telecasts, and "The Wall" tied for #6.

"Talent" has ranked as the #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired an original since the week of Sept. 14-20, 2015.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 38 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," June 8-14

NBC...0.5

ABC...0.5

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.4

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...3.8 million

NBC...3.3 million

ABC...2.9 million

Fox...1.8 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.6

NBC...1.2

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.0

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.3 million

NBC...6.2 million

Fox...5.9 million

ABC...5.3 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of June 8-14:

Monday

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54, with "The Titan Games" scoring as the #1 show on those nets, "The Wall" finishing #2 and "Songland" tying for #3 in both adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

"The Titan Games" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ruled as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 97% in total viewers (3.9 million vs. 4.0 million).

"The Wall" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) finished as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, behind only "The Titan Games." In the 9-10 p.m. timeslot, "Wall" ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults, men and women 25-54 and total viewers. Versus the show's season averages as a Sunday regular from March through May, the June 8 "Wall" was up by +40% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.5) and +26% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.0 million).

"Songland" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.) tied as the #3 show of the night on the Big 4 networks behind only "The Titan Games" and "The Wall" in both adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. "Songland" won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night in every key measure, with "America's Got Talent" and "World of Dance" sweeping six of six half-hours among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.7 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers. Week to week, "Talent" retained 100% in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.3) and 99% in total viewers (8.711 million vs. 8.789 million). Versus NBC's average in the timeslot for the conventional 2019-20 season, the June 9 "AGT" was up +18% in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.1, L+SD, excluding live news) and +2.6 million persons or +42% in total viewers (8.711 million vs. 6.127 million).

"World of Dance" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and every other key demographic (including ties in men 18-34 and men 25-54), while retaining 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and growing in total viewers (4.335 million vs. 4.273 million), pending updates. "World" won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key ratings category. Versus the show's average for its prior cycle, which aired during the 2018-19 regular season, the June 9 episode was up +1.1 million persons or +32% in total viewers (4.521 million vs. 3.436 million) and maintained 100% in 18-49.

Wednesday

NBC's encore "Chicago" lineup won the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers with the #1-2-3 shows of the night, and tied for #1 in adults 18-49 with its three dramas among the Big 4 shows tying for #1 telecast of the night.

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Fire," and was tied as the #1 telecast on those nets in adults 18-49. It was "Med's most-watched rebroadcast since May 6 (4.4 million).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and was tied as the #1 Big 4 show of the night in adults 18-49. It was the most-watched "Fire" rebroadcast since May 13 (4.5 million).

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and ranked #1 or tied for #1 in the hour among those networks in 10 of 10 key ratings measures.

Thursday

"Council of Dads" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew week to week in adults 18-34 and men 18-34 and maintained 100% week to week in men 18-49, men 25-54 and women 18-34, retaining 99% week to week in total viewers (2.752 million vs. 2.785 million, which one week earlier represented the show's biggest overall audience since May 7). The June 11 "Council" was up +5% versus NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to "Council of Dads" arrival on May 8 in total viewers (2.752 million vs. 2.615 million, L+SD excluding live news and sports).

"Blindspot" (0.2 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in men 18-49, men 25-54 and women 18-34, and held 92% in total viewers (1.827 million vs. 1.982 million, which the prior week represented the show's biggest overall audience since May 7).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) was up +0.1 of a point or +50% versus the show's prior encore in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.2 on May 28) and +10% in total viewers (1.9 million vs 1.8 million).

Friday

An encore telecast of Tuesday's "World of Dance" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the previous week's rebroadcast in this timeslot in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and 95% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 2.1 million).

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. "Wall" grew +0.1 of a point or +33% from its first half-hour to its second in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.4) and +18% in total viewers (1.8 million vs. 2.1 million), increasing its audience half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings measures.

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.6 in adults 25-54, 2.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. In the timeslot, ""Dateline" tied for #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49.

Saturday

NBC ranked #1 in primetime among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 0.4 in 25-54, 2.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET and 0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.6 in 25-54, 3.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) led both hours among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. The 9 p.m. edition ranked as the #1 primetime program of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"SNL Vintage" (0.2 in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET, with an encore of a May 8, 1976 telecast of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by Madeline Kahn and featuring musical guest Carly Simon) delivered the top total-viewer result for an "SNL" encore in this timeslot since May 16.

