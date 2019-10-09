RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD is Number One in Key Demo

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, October 6 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show in the A25-54 key demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and averaged 3.253 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by double-digits: +15 percent (+426,000). Only one percent separated MTP from CBS, which only rates for the first 30 minutes of its hour-long broadcast. Compared to the same Sunday last year MTP was up +10 percent (+295,000) among total viewers.

MTP won in the demo most valued by news advertisers. 798,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +21 percent (+137,000) more than ABC and five percent (+37,000) more than CBS. Compared to last week, MTP was up five percent (+36,000), and compared to the same Sunday last year, MTP was up +10 percent (+74,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined across the board and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.058 million total viewers and 282,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





