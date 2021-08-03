RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds to a 5-Week High Among Women 25–54

During the week of July 19, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built year over year for the 6th consecutive week in Total Viewers (+9% - 2.419 million vs. 2.221 million on w/o 7/20/20) and for the 3rd week in a row in Households (+6% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the only daytime talk show-network or syndicated-to improve over the same week last year among Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) to hit a 5-week high (since the week of 6/14/21) and held even week to week in Households (1.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 11th week running in Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.419 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) and also stood as the week's No. 1 daytime talk show for the 3rd week in a row across all key Nielsen measures. In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 72nd consecutive week (including 13 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54-since the week of 3/9/20.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.571 million vs. 2.357 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime-network or syndicated-talk show this season among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" doubles "Ellen" among Women 25-54 (+100% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.4 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+80% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and Total Viewers (+84% - 2.571 million vs. 1.396 million).

Photo Credit: ABC Entertainment/Lorenzo Bevilaqua