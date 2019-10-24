RATINGS: FOX, World Series Continue Reign on Wednesday

FOX (11.776 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.9, #1) was still the network to beat on Wednesday with its telecast of the "World Series, Game 2" (11.776 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.9, #1).

Second place then went to NBC (7.392 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and its trio of "Chicago Med" (7.671 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T3), "Chicago Fire" (7.813 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (6.690 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #5).

Next up was CBS (5.079 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with originals from "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.766 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2), "SEAL Team" (4.639 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and "SWAT" (3.832 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.111 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for its mix of "The Goldbergs" (3.918 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #6), "Schooled" (3.170 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), a repeat "Modern Family" (2.418 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Single Parents" (2.481 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and the special "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" (3.340 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.858 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with fresh installments from "Riverdale" (0.908 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13) and "Nancy Drew" (0.807 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Riverdale

+20.00% - SWAT

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-7.14% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-7.69% - Chicago Fire

-10.00% - The Goldbergs

-12.50% - Schooled

-14.29% - Chicago Med

-14.29% - Single Parents

-21.43% - Chicago PD

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+3.57% - World Series, Game 2

-7.14% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-7.69% - Chicago Fire

-7.69% - Chicago Med

-8.33% - Chicago PD

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-14.29% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-30.77% - The Goldbergs

-33.33% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-36.36% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-37.50% - Harry & Meghan: An African Journey (vs. A Million Little Things)

-40.00% - Riverdale

-45.45% - Single Parents





