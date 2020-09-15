RATINGS: DANCING WITH THE STARS Returns on Top for ABC

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night.

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/14/20):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Fast Nationals are impacted for ABC and CW due to local market NFL preemptions (ABC - Pittsburgh, CW - New York).]

ABC (6.398 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) surged to the top spot on Monday thanks to the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" (8.098 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and its special "VOMO: Vote or Miss Out" (2.998 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

NBC (2.972 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) had to settle for the silver with its duo of "American Ninja Warrior" (3.051 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (2.815 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Next up was CBS (2.181 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and its mix of "The Neighborhood" (2.941 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Young Sheldon" (2.447 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7), a new "Love Island" (1.640 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "Bull" (2.207 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.344 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) served up the feature "Patriots Day" (1.344 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

And finally, repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.116 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.081 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.949 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) rounded out the night on The CW (1.024 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Love Island

-16.67% - American Ninja Warrior

-20.00% - DATELINE NBC (vs. 7/20/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. Bull (Repeat))

+30.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - VOMO: Vote or Miss Out (vs. Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift)

-20.00% - DATELINE NBC (vs. The 2019 NBC Primetime Preview Show)

-54.55% - American Ninja Warrior

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/16/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Note that the NBC station in Cleveland and The CW station in New York carried NFL football, and these results are subject to adjustment as a result.]

NBC (4.392 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to the season finale of "American Ninja Warrior" (5.389 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and the special "The 2019 NBC Primetime Preview Show" (2.399 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3).

ABC (6.160 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was a close second with the return of "Dancing with the Stars" (7.995 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) plus the special "Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift" (2.489 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was CBS (3.475 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its all-repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.418 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "The Big Bang Theory" (3.306 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "Bull" (3.024 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and another "Bull" (4.039 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.894 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) offered up the season finale of "So You Think You Can Dance" (1.894 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

And finally, The CW (1.005 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with repeats of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.030 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.984 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.975 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - American Ninja Warrior

0.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - DANCING WITH THE STARS (vs. Castaways)

-33.33% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes)

-33.33% - Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift (vs. THE GOOD DOCTOR (Repeat))

-47.62% - AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (vs. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards)

-76.19% - The 2019 NBC Primetime Preview Show (vs. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.2/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/3 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

