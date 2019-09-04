RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Ranks #1-2 For The Primetime Week Of Aug. 26 in Total Viewers

"America's Got Talent" has generated television's two most-watched telecasts for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

For the week, NBC ranked #2 among the Big 4 networks behind only college football-boosted ABC in the key adult 18-49 demographic, as well as total viewers, adults 25-54 and all other key measures (including ties in adults 18-34 and men 18-34).

Tuesday and Wednesday editions of "AGT" ranked #1-2 for the week in total viewers while Monday's "American Ninja Warrior" finished #7 (and #5 excluding sports). In 18-49, excluding sports, Tuesday's "Talent" ranked #1, Wednesday's "AGT" tied for #3, Monday's "Ninja" tied for #6 and Wednesday's "Songland" and Tuesday's "Bring the Funny" tied for #10.

"Talent" continued its streak this summer of ranking as television's #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and is #1 or tied for #1 in adults 18-34, all key adult-female demos and men 25-54. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.046 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 624,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 49 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Aug. 26-Sept. 1

ABC...0.9

NBC...0.6

CBS...0.5

Fox...0.4

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

ABC...3.7 million

NBC...3.4 million

CBS...3.4 million

Fox...1.4 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.4

CBS...1.3

Fox...1.2

ABC...1.2

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...7.5 million

NBC...6.4 million

ABC...5.2 million

Fox...4.5 million

CW...1.2 million

NBC highlights for the week of Aug. 26-Sept. 1:

Monday

NBC won the night in total viewers.

"American Ninja Warrior" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.9 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) set a new season high in total viewers and equaled the show's season high for a Monday telecast. "Talent" scored as the #1 most-watched show of the night and was up week to week by +13% in 18-49 (with a 0.9 rating vs. a 0.8) and +10% in total viewers (4.9 million vs. 4.5 million).

L+35+Digital: After 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing plus encores, "American Ninja Warrior" has been growing this summer by +142% in adults 18-49 and +5.3 million viewers overall versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens, to a 2.17 rating in 18-49 and 9.9 million viewers overall in L+35+digital including encores.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) finished #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and every other key demographic (including a tie in adults 18-34). Week to week, "Dateline" increased by +20% in adults 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5), +29% in adults 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.7) and +8% in total viewers (3.428 million vs. 3.167 million).

Tuesday

NBC ranked #1 Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 9.0 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers, outrating ABC's timeslot competition "Bachelor in Paradise" by +5.0 million persons or +127% in total viewers (9.0 million vs. 4.0 million head to head from 8-10). L+35+Digital: "America's Got Talent" is growing by +145% versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens after 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing and encores, increasing all the way to a 3.93 rating, while adding +8.7 million viewers, growing to 18.6 million persons in L+35+Digital including encores. Digital & Social: "America's Got Talent" has amassed 2.21 billion views across all digital video platforms so far this summer. With 431.8 million combined total views across Facebook, Twitter & YouTube, Kodi Lee's Golden Buzzer performance is the show's most viewed video clip this season. "Talent" is the #1 most-social Broadcast Series of the year (30.2 million Total Interactions to-date in Linear metrics, Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 1/1/19-8/18/19. Linear Metrics. Broadcast Series only. All dayparts. Excludes News & Sports).

"Bring the Funny" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) ranked #1 in the timeslot in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 - and maintained a steady 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 for a third week in a row to equal the timeslot's ABC-CBS timeslot competition combined. L+7+Digital: "Bring the Funny" is increasing by +70% versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens after seven days of digital and linear delayed viewing plus encores, growing to a 1.54 rating, while adding +2.4 million viewers, growing to 7.0 million persons in L+7+Digital including encores.

Wednesday

NBC ranked #1 Wednesday night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54.

"America's Got Talent" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.0 million viewers overall from 8-9:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54 and tied for #1 in adults 18-49. "AGT" beat "Big Brother" in the timeslot in total viewers by a margin of +87% or +3.7 million persons (8.0 million vs. 4.3 million), while maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1) and 99% in total viewers (8.0 million vs. 8.1 million).

"Songland" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.3 million viewers overall from 9:01-10 p.m. ET) tied "BH90210" for #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 in the timeslot among those nets in total viewers and adults 25-54. "Songland" outdelivered "BH90201" by +1.4 million persons or +72% in total viewers (3.3 million vs. 1.9 million), while maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and 97% in total viewers (3.3 million vs. 3.4 million). "Songland" was up +17% versus NBC's timeslot average this summer prior to "Songland" (0.7 vs. 0.6, L+SD excluding sports) and +17% in total viewers (3.3 million vs. 2.8 million). L+35+Digital: After 35 days of digital and linear delayed viewing plus encores, "Songland" has been more than doubling this summer, growing by +103% in adults 18-49 versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens, to a 1.86 rating in 18-49. In total viewers, "Songland" is increasing by +3.2 million persons to 7.6 million viewers in L+35+digital including encores.

"Hollywood Game Night" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults, men and women 25-54 and adults, men and women 18-34. "HGN" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and grew +6% in total viewers (2.011 million vs. 1.905 million).

Thursday

An encore telecast of "The Wall" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

A rebroadcast of "Hollywood Game Night" delivered a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 1.3 viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET.

An encore telecast of "Law & Order: SVU" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the time period among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and ranked #1 outright among those dramas in women 18-49.

Friday

NBC won Friday night in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with rebroadcasts of "Dateline NBC" and "20/20," growing versus the prior Friday's encore by +25 in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +15% in total viewers (2.4 million vs. 2.0 million).

A rebroadcast of "Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 2.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 with NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" encore and ABC's "20/20" rebroadcast. L+7:Through the traditional September-to-May season, Friday's "Dateline" grew by +51% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.57 to a 0.86) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 8:03-9:03 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the prior week's rebroadcast in this timeslot in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and increased by +7% in total viewers (1.757 million vs. 1.635 million).

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.5 in 25-54, 2.4 million viewers overall from 9:03-11 p.m. ET) ranked as primetime's #1 non-sports telecast on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, while growing week to week by +26% in total viewers (2.4 million vs. 1.9 million).





