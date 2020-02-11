RATINGS: ABC Wins All 3 Hours of Thursday's Prime Time in Adults 18-49

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.4 million and 1.5/8 in AD18-49):

With its 3-hour drama lineup, ABC solidified its rank as Thursday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 (1.5/8), increasing its lead over nearest competition to 5-tenths of a rating point in the L+3 numbers (1.0/5 for Fox) versus a 3-tenths advantage in L+SD. In fact, ABC won all 3 hours of the night in Adults 18-49. The Net claimed the night's Top 2 highest-rated shows among Adults 18-49 with "Grey's Anatomy" and "A Million Little Things," respectively.

"Station 19" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 7.6 million and 1.3/7 in AD18-49):

At 8:00 p.m., ABC's "Station 19" ranked No. 1 in the hour among Adults 18-49 (1.3/7), topping comedies on CBS by 8% (1.2/6 for "Young Sheldon" and "Unicorn"), on FOX by 30% (1.0/5 for "Last Man Standing" and "Outmatched") and on NBC by 44% (0.9/5 for 1-hour premiere of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). "Station 19" held even week to week in the L+3 numbers in both Total Viewers (7.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.3/7) after trailing behind the prior week in L+SD.

"Grey's Anatomy" (9:00-10:01 p.m. - 8.0 million and 1.9/9 in AD18-49):

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" stood as Thursday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 (1.9/9) and as the night's No. 1 gainer in TV playback (+0.8 rating points). The ABC drama dominated the 9:00 p.m. hour in Total Viewers (8.0 million) by 1 million viewers over its closest competitor (CBS = 7.0 million) and in Adults 18-49 by 1 full rating point (0.9 rating for CBS and FOX - tie).

"A Million Little Things" (10:01-11:00 p.m. - 7.0 million and 1.4/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "A Million Little Things" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+3% - 6.5 million vs. 6.3 million) and soared by double digits in Adults 18-49 (+17% - 1.4/8 vs. 1.2/7) to tie its highest-rated telecast this year. "AMLT" won its 10:00 p.m. hour with Adults 18-49 (1.4/8), beating NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" by 17% (1.2/7) and doubling CBS' debut of "Tommy" (+100% - 0.7/4). The ABC drama emerged as Thursday's No. 2 program in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.4/8), moving up from No. 5 in L+SD.

"A Million Little Things" grew by +100% among Adults 18-49 from L+SD to L+3 for the 3rd straight week and matched its biggest playback lift this season in Total Viewers (+2.80 million viewers). ABC's "AMLT" was Thursday's No. 2 playback gainer in Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/6/20.





