RATINGS: ABC Tops Demos with DANCING WITH THE STARS Finale

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/23/20):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: ABC results are impacted by a local preemption for NFL football in the Los Angeles market.]

ABC (5.518 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) slipped into the top demo spot on Monday thanks to the season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" (6.076 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) and a new "The Good Doctor" (4.401 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

NBC (5.596 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) was a close second with fresh installments from "The Voice" (6.824 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) and "Weakest Link" (3.139 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Next up was CBS (4.520 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its lineup of "The Neighborhood" (5.279 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.742 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "All Rise" (3.971 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) and "Bull" (4.580 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.378 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up its duo of "LA's Finest" (1.597 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "Filthy Rich" (1.158 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.478 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with the linear premiere of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" (0.478 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Filthy Rich

+20.00% - The Good Doctor

+12.50% - The Voice

+12.50% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - Weakest Link

0.00% - LA's Finest

-11.11% - The Neighborhood

-14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-16.67% - All Rise

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - The Neighborhood

-14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-16.67% - Bull

-16.67% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. Bluff City Law)

-16.67% - All Rise

-18.18% - Dancing with the Stars

-25.00% - The Voice

-33.33% - The Good Doctor

-50.00% - Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (vs. All American/Black Lightning)

-57.14% - FILTHY RICH (vs. Prodigal Son)

-75.00% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/25/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Some local NFL coverage is currently reflected in NBC and ABC fast-affiliate averages.]

ABC (7.171 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the most-watched network on a competitive Monday with the season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" (7.698 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and a new "The Good Doctor" (6.118 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4).

Sharing the demo honors was NBC (6.352 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) with a new "The Voice" (7.651 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T1) and the season finale of "Bluff City Law" (3.754 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

FOX (4.614 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) likewise split the adults 18-49 crown with fresh installments of "9-1-1" (6.110 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.119 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.639 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up its mix of "The Neighborhood" (5.925 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.684 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "All Rise" (5.112 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Bull" (6.002 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.690 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with originals from "All American" (0.720 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.660 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - Dancing with the Stars

+20.00% - Bluff City Law

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

0.00% - All American

0.00% - Black Lightning

-7.69% - 9-1-1 (vs. 11/11/19)

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-12.50% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 11/11/19)

-30.00% - The Neighborhood

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+20.00% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

0.00% - DANCING WITH THE STARS (vs. The Great Christmas Light Fight)

0.00% - ALL RISE (vs. MAGNUM P.I. (Repeat))

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Repeat))

-25.00% - The Good Doctor

-25.00% - The Voice

-30.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-45.45% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-50.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles