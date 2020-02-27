Quibi Announces ICE CREAM MAN Written and Executive Produced By Max and Adam Reid

Today, Quibi is announcing that UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is producing Image Comics' popular comic book series ICE CREAM MAN for Quibi. Max and Adam Reid ("Sneaky Pete") will write and serve as executive producers. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content and Jake Wagner of Alibi will executive produce.

Based on the Image Comic created by W Maxwell Prince, ICE CREAM MAN is a horror-fantasy anthology series presented by its omnipresent narrator, the Ice Cream Man. Weaving a dark tapestry of tales from his truck, the Ice Cream Man serves up scoops of pain and suffering to the inhabitants of one suburb town for his own malevolent amusement. ICE CREAM MAN peels back the layers of the suburban American psyche with stories that are timeless yet current, relatable yet strange, equal parts terrifying and ironic, and always end with a macabre twist.

The Reid brothers (Adam & Max) are award-winning television writers from Canada where they worked on cult shows including "Todd & The Book of Pure Evil." Recently they wrote for "Sneaky Pete" on Amazon.

Universal Content Productions (UCP) is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. The award-winning studio produces such series as "The Umbrella Academy" (Netflix), "Homecoming" (Amazon), "Dare Me" (USA Network), and "The Act" (Hulu).

Pick a flavor: Chocolate, vanilla, spider, blood, or bleach! Have another scoop, on the house!

UCP is a premium content studio that operates with a highly curated indie sensibility, while simultaneously leveraging the power and scale of NBCUniversal. Asfierce advocates for creators with an eclectic point of view, the UCP team develops pioneering and award-winning scripted programming with partners such as Amazon ("Homecoming"), Netflix ("The Umbrella Academy"), Hulu ("The Act") and Youtube ("Impulse"), as well as NBCUniversal's Peacock ("Dr. Death," "Brave New World," "Battlestar Galactica," "Angelyne"), USA ("Mr. Robot," "The Sinner," "The Purge," "Dirty John," "Briarpatch," "Treadstone," "Dare Me") and Syfy ("Resident Alien," "The Magicians"). UCP's content library also features more than 800 hours of award-winning and critically-acclaimed content, including "Monk," "Battlestar Galactica" and "Psych." The studio will be launching UCP Audio in 2020 with original scripted and unscripted podcasts.





