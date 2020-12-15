President-Elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden to Sit for Exclusive Interview on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden will sit for an exclusive interview on A LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, Thursday, Dec. 17 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This will be President-elect Biden and Dr. Biden's first joint television appearance since winning the 2020 presidential election, as well as President-elect Biden's sixth appearance on THE LATE SHOW.

His first visit was on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, and his most recent was on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.