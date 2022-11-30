Premier Streaming Network Set to Launch in 2023

Premier Streaming Network (PSN), a new streaming service providing viewers access to combat sports, pro wrestling and entertainment live events and libraries, traditional sporting events, documentaries and original content series, is set to launch in early 2023. Leading the creation and operations of the Premier Streaming Network is streaming service veteran Paul Owen and award-winning host and producer Josh Shernoff.

Owen, who was appointed President of PSN, has launched and managed some of the most high-profile streaming services in the combat sports and entertainment spaces, including World Wrestling Entertainment's "WWE Network," and the Ultimate Fighting Championship's "UFC Fight Pass."

During his career, Owen has been responsible for over-2,500 live streaming events, including five of the ten best-selling combat sports events in history. Owen-led platforms have generated over-$100 million in yearly revenue and served over-2 million subscribers. Owen continues to implement technology upgrades in the streaming space, as he was responsible for the first-ever 4k streamed live event, UFC 200.

Shernoff, who was appointed Vice President of Programming and Creative Development of PSN, is well known as an on-air personality and award-winning host. But for more than two decades he has worked behind the camera as a producer, promoter, programming and creative director, and graphic editor.

In his Vice President of Programming role with PSN, Shernoff will be responsible for developing mutually beneficial relationships with promoters, leagues, content creators and owners to deliver events and programs that exceed the needs of the viewing public.

"During my career I've seen many technologies, strategies, promotional methods and other various aspects of streaming and their respective results. I believe that what we're building at Premier Streaming Network has the best formula to serve promoters and fans around the world," said Owen.

"We're bringing world-class technology and MAKING IT available for everyone who needs a home to reach their fanbase, gain new fans, grow their brand, and bring their product to a global market. For fans, they'll have a great way to watch their favorite product, interact with their favorite events, and most of all, be entertained."

"Over the last 20 years I've been a promoter and a content creator. I've experienced first hand the challenges that go with those jobs. I'm excited to implement fresh ideas for how a network and it's content providers can work together," said Shernoff. "Premier Streaming Network is focused on building strong partnerships with our providers. If your promotion or show is on our network, we will treat it as though it is our own original content and give it the attention and respect it deserves. Equally as important is the relationship with our audience and delivering a user experience that is the absolute best it can be."

Premier Streaming Network will be available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV's.