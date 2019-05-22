Poker Central and CBS Join Forces To Deliver Coverage Of the World Series Of Poker Bracelet Events

Poker Central and CBS today announced a partnership to live stream the gold bracelet events at the 50th annual WORLD SERIES OF POKER (WSOP) across platforms including PokerGO, Poker Central's direct-to-consumer OTT service, and CBS All Access, CBS's subscription video on demand and live streaming service, from May 30-July 16, 2019, with additional coverage to air on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Digital platforms.

In a partnership reflecting an extensive cross-platform distribution strategy and the growing appetite for poker programming, POKER CENTRAL will produce 41 days of live coverage including 25 days of poker to stream exclusively on CBS All Access, with eight days of coverage airing exclusively on PokerGO and an additional eight days of live streaming to be aired on both CBS and POKER CENTRAL platforms. In addition, CBS Sports Network will air highlight shows drawn from the 25 exclusive bracelet events streaming on CBS digital platforms. Highlights will also be available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network.

Fans will be guided through the action by legendary poker broadcasters Lon McEachern, Ali Nejad, and David Tuchman. A rotating cast of professional poker players will provide color commentary throughout the series. The winner of each individual tournament receives a coveted WSOP gold bracelet, considered one of the most esteemed prizes in poker.

"The WORLD SERIES of Poker, which is the pinnacle of the game, will be a fantastic addition to our digital and cable channels," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Sports. "We're very pleased to bring this engaging content to poker fans across platforms."

"The reach and position of CBS across digital and cable platforms make this the perfect partnership for reaching devoted fans and new audiences," said Sam Simmons, President of Poker Central. "This summer's WSOP bracelet event coverage will further our ongoing strategy of expanding distribution of the most exciting live poker events."

The planned WSOP bracelet event streaming schedule is as follows (all times PST):

Date Time Event Airing 5/30 1:00 PM $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty Final Table (Event #2) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 5/31 1:00 PM BIG 50 - $500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #3) PokerGO 6/2 1:00 PM $1,500 Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #4) CBS All Access 6/3 TBD High Roller - $50,000 No-Limit Hold'em for the 50th Annual Final Table (Event #5) PokerGO 6/4 7:00 PM $600 No-Limit Hold'em Deepstack Final Table (Event #9) CBS All Access 6/5 1:00 PM $10,000 Short Deck No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #8) PokerGO 6/6 1:00 PM $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #11) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 6/7 1:00 PM BIG 50 - $500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #3) CBS All Access 6/8 1:00 PM $10,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #15) PokerGO 6/9 1:00 PM $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #18) CBS All Access 6/10 1:00 PM $1,500 Seven-Card Stud Final Table (Event #20) CBS All Access 6/11 1:00 PM $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Final Table (Event #21) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 6/12 1:00 PM Millionaire Maker - $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #19) PokerGO 6/13 1:00 PM $1,500 Seven-Card Stud Hi/Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #27) CBS All Access 6/14 1:00 PM $10,000 HORSE Final Table (Event #29) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 6/15 1:00 PM $2,620 No-Limit Hold'em Marathon Final Table (Event #26) CBS All Access 6/16 1:00 PM Seniors No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #32) CBS All Access 6/17 1:00 PM $3,000 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout Final Table (Event #36) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 6/18 3:00 PM $800 No-Limit Hold'em Deepstack Final Table (Event #37) CBS All Access 6/19 1:00 PM $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Final Table (Event #40) CBS All Access 6/20 1:00 PM $10,000 Seven Card Stud Final Table (Event #41) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 6/21 7:00 PM $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Bounty Final Table (Event #44) CBS All Access 6/22 1:00 PM $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller Final Table (Event #45) CBS All Access 6/23 1:00 PM $1,000/$10,000 Ladies No-Limit Hold'em (Event #47) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 6/24 9:00 PM $800 No-Limit Hold'em Deepstack 8-Handed Final Table (Event #53) CBS All Access 6/25 1:00 PM $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Handed Final Table (Event #52) PokerGO 6/26 1:00 PM Monster Stack - $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #50) CBS All Access 6/27 3:00 PM $50,000 Poker Players Championship Final Table (Event #58) PokerGO 6/28 1:00 PM $50,000 Poker Players Championship Final Table (Event #58) PokerGO 6/29 7:00 PM $400 COLOSSUS Final Table (Event #61) CBS All Access 6/30 1:00 PM $1,500 Omaha Mix Final Table (Event #63) CBS All Access 7/1 1:00 PM $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #65) CBS All Access 7/2 9:00 PM $1,000 Mini Main Event Final Table (Event #69) CBS All Access 7/3 7:00 PM $888 Crazy Eights No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #64) CBS All Access 7/4 1:00 PM $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed Final Table (Event #70) CBS All Access 7/11 5:00 PM $1000 +$111 Little One for One Drop Final Table (Event #75) CBS All Access 7/12 1:00 PM $3,000 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #79) CBS All Access 7/13 1:00 PM $100,000 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller Final Table (Event #83) CBS All Access/ PokerGO 7/14 1:00 PM $1,500 50th Annual Bracelet Winners Only No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #81) CBS All Access 7/15 7:00 PM The Closer - $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #84) CBS All Access 7/16 1:00 PM $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed Final Table (Event #86) CBS All Access

*The scheduling including dates, times, and specific events is subject to change. All events will be streamed on a 30-minute delay with hole cards shown per gaming regulations.

About PokerCentral®

Poker Central is the ultimate destination for fans of poker tournaments, cash games, and lifestyle away from the tables. POKER CENTRAL delivers poker's most premier live events around the world via PokerGO, its direct-to-consumer OTT subscription service, as well as through network television distribution. PokerGO delivers over 100 days of live poker on an annual basis alongside a video-on-demand library that features original series and classic poker programming. Streaming and televised tournaments include its owned tournaments, such as Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, and U.S. Poker Open, along with The WORLD SERIES OF POKER and WPT final tables, among others. For more information, visit www.pokercentral.com and www.pokergo.com.

About CBS Interactive

CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation, is the world's largest publisher of premium digital content and a perennial top 10 Internet company. CBS Interactive's brands span popular categories like technology, entertainment, sports, news and gaming. Properties include the websites, apps and streaming services of the CBS Television Network such as the CBS All Access subscription service, the 24/7 digital news network CBSN, and CBS Sports digital brands as well as digital-first properties in key content verticals, including CNET, TVGuide.com, GameSpot, Last.fm, Metacritic and Chowhound.

About CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers Youtube TV, fuboTV, Playstation Vue, DIRECTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com

About the WORLD SERIES of Poker

The WORLD SERIES of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $2.99 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2018, the event attracted 123,865 entrants from 104 different countries to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and awarded more than $266 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of the WORLD SERIES OF POKER Europe in 2007 and the WORLD SERIES OF POKER Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. For more information on the WORLD SERIES of Poker, please visit www.wsop.com.

