Pierce Brosnan To Host New HISTORY Channel Nonfiction Series

The HISTORY Channel greenlights the new one-hour nonfiction series "History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan," going inside the most unbelievable, elaborate real-life heists that have taken place throughout history - from the Wilcox train robbery of 1899 to Boston's Great BRINK robbery in 1950.

Hosted by Pierce Brosnan, the eight-episode series from Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment delves into the deep layers behind each brazen heist, how they were executed and the way their legacies live on today.

Through stylized cinematic recreations and state-of-the-art VFX, "History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" tells the stories behind iconic capers and how their heists were carried out. Each episode examines the story of one unbelievable heist - breaking down every aspect including the team, the mark, the plan, how they carried it out, and the fallout.

"Great heist stories are thrilling, and when well told, have the ability to bring the viewer along as almost a co-conspirator to the crime itself," said Brosnan." "I look forward to traveling back in time to break down the astonishing history behind these true-life heists from the analysis of the masterminds themselves to the elaborate schemes that have transcended time."

"As long as there's been currency, people have hatched schemes to try to take it for themselves," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel. "From the earliest horse-back train robbery of THE WILD WEST to today's intricate capers, heists across history have become legends and who better to take viewers through this exciting, high stakes journey than Pierce."

"History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino and Jordana Starr serve as executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment. Ethan Goldman is executive producer for Anchor Entertainment. Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for The HISTORY Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for the above program.

