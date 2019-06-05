Pier 21 Films Names Melissa Williamson President and Nicole Butler Chief Operating Officer

Toronto-based production company Pier 21 Films has named Melissa Williamson President and Nicole Butler Chief Operating Officer. In their newly appointed roles, they will jointly run the day-to-day operations and oversee the ongoing strategy for the company's growth and success.

"Melissa and Nicole are extraordinary executives. Over the last year, I've watched them grow the company and position it for international success," commented Laszlo Barna, CEO. "Their strong relationships, focus and drive will help take the company to the next level."

"Our ambition for the company is to support the creative first and let that pave the way for financing and production planning," said Williamson and Butler. "Many of the exceptional talent we're working with are homegrown but their voices speak to global audiences. We're excited about the potential to share their stories with the world."

Pier 21 Films is having a strong year, starting with the return of their award-winning series The Beaverton, which has moved from Comedy Network to CTV. The company has optioned international bestseller A Good Wife: Escaping the Life I Never Chose by Samra Zafar and Meg Masters, recently included on Washington Post's Best Books to Read 2019. Additionally, the prod-co has more than doubled its scripted development slate, including a co-venture with Tim Fontaine (Walking Eagle News, The Laughing Drum); two new one-hour series with award-winning showrunner Michael Konyves (Bad Blood) and Sandra Chwialkowska (Ransom); as well as half-hour projects with some of Canada's leading comedians including DeAnne Smith, Aisha Brown, Hunter Collins, Nelu Handa, and Amish Patel.

This announcement follows Pier 21's hiring of Bill Lundy as VP of Development in 2018. Prior to joining the company, Lundy worked at Bell Media developing and producing comedic series for the broadcaster.

In 2011, Williamson teamed up with veteran TV and film producer Laszlo Barna to establish Pier 21 Films. Williamson began her career in Los Angeles with leading independent Blueprint Entertainment before joining Entertainment One's television division in 2008. Williamson's producing experience includes both scripted and factual programming. Most recently, she has been Executive Producer on the CTV award-winning series The Beaverton.

Butler has hundreds of hours of credits on comedy, dramatic and factual TV series over the past 20 years. She has been Head of Business Affairs at Barna-Alper Productions and VP of Production at both Barna-Alper and Entertainment One. Since 2011, she has freelanced as a Producer and currently oversees day to day production of The Beaverton, in addition to having worked corporately with Pier 21 Films for the past 2 years.

ABOUT PIER 21 FILMS

Pier 21 Films is an established television production company committed to bringing unique content to the international marketplace. The Toronto-based prod-co develops, produces, finances and packages drama, comedy and factual programming for broadcasters in Canada and around the world. Their focus is creating unforgettable, entertaining and engaging storytelling for global audiences.

Image: Melissa Williamson





